Jr NTR's Cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away At 39

Actor turned politician and Jr NTR's cousin, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, the grandson of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, passed away in Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudayalaya on Saturday night following a 23-day-long medical procedure. Taraka was in coma after suffering heart attack.

According to PTI, Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state- wide 'padayatra' of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam.

After receiving initial treatment in a neighbouring hospital, Taraka was airlifted to Bengaluru. According to sources, he had been seriously ill ever since being admitted to the hospital and passed away on Saturday. According to family reports, the actor is survived by his wife Alekhya, and a daughter.

Before entering politics, Taraka Ratna had appeared in a few Telugu films, including his first, "Okato Number Kurraadu" (in 2002). He was unable to achieve the same level of success on the big screen as some of his cousins, such as Junior NTR of "RRR" fame.

Taraka Ratna's passing was mourned by the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, actor Chiranjeevi, union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, and others.