Jr NTR’s Accent At Golden Globes 2023, Gulshan Devaiah Says 'It's Not As Bad As People Are Making It To Be'

Indian actor Gulshan Devaiah defended Jr NTR after a certain section of people on the internet trolled the actor's accent on the Golden Globes red carpet. Jr NTR was seen talking about his film RRR's song on the red carpet, where the social media trolls lashed out at him and mocked the actor.

Jr NTR said on the red carpet, "We thought, taking Rajamouli's track record into consideration, we definitely thought we had a winner. But this was something more than a winner in Japan and today, America… come on, you don't expect this to happen."

Soon, several people took over social media and trolled his accent, where actor and OTT star Gulshan Devaiah came out in support and defended the South superstar on Twitter.

I think NTR’s accent is firstly not as bad as people are making it out to be, secondly it’s a calculated PR strategy. Take it easy..let him try to spread his wings & fly. It’s good for Indian cinema if he breaks through the Hollywood global market. We all stand to gain from it. — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) January 11, 2023

Soon, a journalist was also seen taking the side of the actor, where he wrote, "I think if NTR jr lived in the US, he'd sound exactly like how he sounded now because that's how HE would speak as a first gen immigrant. We all have relatives with even worse accents who've been living in the US for decades & yet we think we're experts on accents."

Another Reddit user wrote, "When an American comes to India, he isn't picking up an Indian accent to talk to us. We figure it out, don't we? Why do we need to put up an accent for them?" While another said, "Oh can't wait for the Oscars version."

Soon the comment section was filled with people trolling the actor, where a comment read, "'aMERIca'. Lol it sounds like a weird mix of fake American and British accents." Another Twitter user wrote, "Kinda jarring because we know how he speaks normally. But yes, let him have his time under the spotlight."

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won at the 80th edition of Golden Globe Awards for the film's energetic track 'Naatu Naatu' under the Best Original Song category. The song was composed by veteran composer MM Keeravaani and was penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Taking their enthusiasm and win on social media, Jr NTR took to his Instagram and appreciated Keeravaani and the team of 'RRR', where he wrote, "Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award."

He concluded and said, "I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie."

RRR revolves around a pre-independence fictional story around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.