Jr NTR Visits Nandamuri Taraka Ratna In Hospital, Gets Emotional After Witnessing Cousin's Health; See Viral Pic

RRR star Jr NTR's cousin, actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a heart ailment and had collapsed while attending a rally in Chittoor. He was later rushed to the hospital and is in a critical state despite receiving proper medical facilities.

On Sunday, actor Jr NTR visited the hospital to check on his cousin. A video clip as well as photographs have been doing rounds on social media which saw the RRR actor and his wife arriving in the hospital where Nandamuri has been admitted.

NTR also got emotional after witnessing his cousin's health. According to The News Minute, while breifing media about the same, he said, "It’s a very unfortunate incident… Along with treatment, and his morale, he has the blessings of fans and our grandfather (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao). I pray that he recovers soon and is back to being joyful with all of us."

The actor added that although his cousin's condition is very critical, the doctors are doing everything they can. He also expressed gratitude towards K Sudhakar, the health minister for Karnataka, for his aid during this crisis.

In the same interview, actor and uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna said, "He is in the same situation as he was when he was brought in from Kuppam. He is not deteriorating, we are waiting for an improvement." a

It is pertinent to note that Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna had collapsed during the padayatra of politician Nara Lokesh in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. According to News 18, Balakrishna told about his nephew's heath, "Taraka bad suffered a massive heart attack. There was a 90 per cent blockage on the left side of his heart and his blood pressure was normal."