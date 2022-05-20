New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the biggest superstars in India, Jr NTR is all set to return to the big screen and create his magic once again. After the massive success of RRR, the fans are even more excited for his next project. But to add the cherry on top, the actor will collaborate with the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel and Acharya director Koratala Siva. On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, Prashanth Neel has shared the first look of his new film.

Sharing the poster, Prashanth Neel wrote, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil....His reign...But definitely not his blood...." @tarak9999 @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial". Jr NTR also shared the poster on his Twitter account and wrote, "And then with @prashanth_neel".

Moreover, Jr NTR on May 19 shared the teaser of NTR30 on Twitter. He wrote, "My next with Koratala Siva… ".

Jr NTR's RRR co-star shared a sweet picture on Twitter with NTR on his birthday. He wrote, "Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 ! I will always always cherish what we have Happy Birthday !".

Fans are over the moon after seeing the announcement of the new movies. RRR became the biggest blockbuster of 2022. Apart from Jr NTR, the movie stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie will stream on Netflix from June 2, 2022. Moreover, the movie will also stream on Zee5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. RRR earned Rs 1000 crore at the global box office and became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film.

Moreover, Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. KGF Chapter 2 even broke the record set by RRR and earned Rs 150 crore more than RRR. KGF Chapter 2 has collected approximately Rs 1200 crore at the box office worldwide. Meanwhile, Koratala Siva's film Acharya was released on April 29, 2022.The movie stars Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

