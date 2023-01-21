Jr NTR To Be Nominated For Best Actor Award For RRR At Oscars? Fans React

Superstar Jr. NTR featured in 'RRR', who played the role of a freedom fighter in SS Rajamouli's magnificent 'RRR', which is standing to be one of the top contenders to get an Oscars nomination.

Jr. NTR is stealing the global limelight since his walk and RRR's win at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. However, there is more good news on the account of the talented actor, as according to an American publication 'USA Today', Jr. NTR is likely to earn the contenders for Best Actor Oscar, stated in a report of IANS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

According to a report in News18, the website predicts that Jr. NTR's performance in 'RRR' has not gone unnoticed by the Academy Awards and is likely to get voted for at the 95th Academy Awards. Jr. NTR fans are already head over heels and are creating a buzz on Twitter.

Earlier, according to 'Variety' the list of their unranked predictions for the 2023 Academy Awards had also predicted that the 'Man of the Moment' will be among the nominees for Best Actor.

As 'RRR' won the Critics Choice Award in the Best Foreign Language Film Category, the film went ahead and won the Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu' at the 80th Golden Globes creating history for India.

'Naatu Naatu' has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The lead of the film Ram Charan has promised his fans to give a glimpse of the steps on the Academy Award stage if the team of 'Naatu Naatu' wins.

The energetic and award-winning Telugu track featured Jr. NTR and Ram Charan and is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani, and is vocally penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

'RRR' was released on March 25, 2022, and is a fictional tale set in the pre-independent era of India. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles