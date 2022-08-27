Jr NTR To Attend Brahmastra's Pre-Release Event In Hyderabad As Chief Guest

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz as the release date is coming closer. The star cast has been heavily promoting the film and the big names in the film industry like SS Rajamouli, and Megastar Chiranjeevi have supported the film as well. Now, RRR star Jr NTR will join the Brahmastra team at the pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Announcing the news, the official social media page of Dharma Productions wrote, "Gear up for a Mass-Traverse! MAN Of MASSES of Indian Cinema, @jrntr will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of Brahmastra as the Chief Guest on September 2nd in Hyderabad #Brahmastra".

For the unversed, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt worked together in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The movie also starred Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. RRR became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema and has been getting a lot of praise overseas as well.

Recently, Brahmastra's third song 'Dance Ka Bhoot' was released. Director Ayan Mukerji shared that the song shoot was delayed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He wrote, "Delayed twice because of the Pandemic but eventually shot with stubborn patience so we could achieve the Vision we wanted for it !"

Giving more details about the song, he added, "In the movie, our Shiva celebrates Dussehra in DKB (as we call this Song internally), and the Song celebrates Shiva’s Spirit at the beginning of his journey in Brahmāstra…… who at this stage is inspired very much by the Bholenath aspect of Lord Shiva’s grand personality - innocent, fun loving, easy to please and celebrating life through… Dance."

Ayan also shared the details about Brahmadtra's song 'Deva Deva'. He wrote, "Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us… And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th !"

Meanwhile, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie will be a trilogy and is a part of the cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.