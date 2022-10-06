Jr NTR, Ram Charan-Starrer 'RRR' Begins Oscars Journey, Makers Submit Nominations In 14 Categories

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is one of the biggest films of this year. The movie featured two of south's famous stars including Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Despite being a hit, the movie was not chosen for the Oscars. However, there is still slight hope for the movie to make it to the Oscar as the makers are pushing RRR in 14 categories under the 'For your consideration (FYC) campaign'. These 14 categories include Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor for Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

The filmmakers issued a statement wherein they informed their fans that they are submitting the RRR for Oscar consideration. Taking to Twitter, the filmmakers wrote, “We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers."

“We’re grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the statement added.

#RRRmovie’s RRRoad to the OscaRRRs being paved as we speak. You’ve never seen anything like this movie/ adrenaline rush. I sincerely hope Academy members get out there and see this one. #OscaRRRs #RRRforOscars pic.twitter.com/Ufqk6h34R0 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, if media reports are to be believed, the movie is estimated minted a whopping amount of Rs 1, 150 - 1,200 crore. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the movie also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The movie garnered massive appreciation in India as well ask in Hollywood. Renowned names such as Russo Brothers American filmmaker Scott Derrickson and Gremlins director Joe Dante praise the film.

The storyline of the film revolves around the tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.