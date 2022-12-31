Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli To Attend Golden Globe Awards After RRR's Nomination For Best Foreign Film

The team of Telugu blockbuster 'RRR' will be attending the Golden Globes Awards 2023 event in Los Angeles, on January 10, 2023. The film was nominated in two prominent categories, 'Best Foreign Film', and 'Best Original Song' for the hit performance of Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the energetic 'Naatu Naatu' song.

'RRR' helmed by director SS Rajamouli has already made several trips to the United States for the screening of the film during this awards season, where the lead actors of the film i.e. Ram Charan and Junior NTR will be promoting the film in America for the first time.

'RRR' has been on the lists of several awards and nominations entering into the international league as well. The team is also campaigning constantly during the awards season, where director SS Rajamouli has already made his presence in rocking sold-out screening sessions.

According to a survey conducted by Variety, the report confirmed the attendance of the 'RRR' lead cast alongside several Hollywood A-listers who are also going to be part of the upcoming ceremony.

Golden Globes also faced a backlash and was boycotted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, after the criticism started about the event's lack of diverse members which also complained of unethical business practices under the shed.

Actors including Michelle Williams, Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ana De Armas have also been nominated, whereas filmmakers Roan Johnson, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and Guillermo Del Toro are also going to make their star-studded appearance on the red carpet.

SS Rajamouli will also be attending a special symposium segment projected for the Non-English language film nominees at the Golden Globe Awards. The special segment will also be attended by filmmakers Park Chan-Wook, Edward Berger, Lukas Dhont, and Santiago Mitre on a virtual platform.

'RRR' was one of the most popular blockbusters in India this year. The film was helmed by SS Rajamouli, whereas it was co-written by Rajamouli's father V Vijayendra Prasad. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani.

The plot of the film revolves around the pre-independence fictional tale era around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, based in the 1920s. 'RRR' was globally released in March in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.