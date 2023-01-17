Jr NTR Opens Up On Criticisms And Trolling Over His American Accent At Golden Globes, 'We Are Divided By...'

South superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are riding high on the success of their 2022 hit movie RRR. The movie recently won big at the Golden Globes as well as the Critics Choice Awards. RRR won the coveted trophy for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.

During the awards show, NTR addressed the foreign media where he spoke in an American accent. Later, the actor was trolled for the same on social media, and recently, during a conversation with LA Times, he opened up about the trolling and criticisms.

Woah! Jr NTR got the accent🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/YpM5Q0JDZ7 — The Curry Muncher (@Paprikaashh) January 11, 2023

"We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East," said NTR.

NTR also talked about director SS Rajamouli's vision, stating that he was always sure the filmmaker had something bigger planned in his mind. "I always felt this man was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomenons who can travel the globe with his films. With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that ‘RRR’ was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called ‘RRR’ could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here," said NTR.

It is pertinent to know that recently, RRR bagged two awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. At the ceremony, the film won the awards for Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film.

During his acceptance speech, the ace filmmaker said, "Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award by the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my chorographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers and of course my director."