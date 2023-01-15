Jr NTR On 'The Last Film Show' Being India's Submission To Oscars 2023 Instead Of 'RRR': 'Don't Think Politics Is Going On'

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has created a storm in the world of cinema and has been receiving much love and support from the audience globally. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film also won the Golden Globes Award and RRR is now heading towards the Oscars. However, The Last Film was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023 instead of RRR, which came out as a surprise to the audience.

“I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel, which is sitting down there knows what they do the best… Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose RRR or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud,” Jr NTR said in an interview with Variety.

Ram Charan added, "He is being really humble but I want these two awards… I just don’t want to jinx it.”

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli recently shared his fan-boy moment as he met his 'God', Steven Spielberg. Taking to Twitter, he posted a couple of pictures, where he can be seen posing with the maestro director and composer MM Keeravani. He captioned a picture, "I just met GOD!!!'' with some heart and fire emojis.

Thanking the fans after winning the Golden Globes, Rajamouli wrote, "SPEECHLESS...Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since the release of #GoldenGlobes."

SS Rajamouli earlier revealed that he is working on the script for the film's sequel. According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

"Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.

Rajamouli also won the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Awards 2022 for RRR. The movie has also received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).