Jr NTR In Talks With Vetrimaaran For A Multi-Starrer Film? Here's What We Know

Jr NTR became a household name across India after his hit role as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Now, every film he stars in attracts a lot of attention. Recently, rumours have emerged that Jr NTR is working on a film with director Vetrimaaran. It's being speculated that the film may feature multiple stars, and Dhanush may co-star alongside Jr NTR.

According to reports, director Vetrimaaran has shared a script with Jr NTR and received positive feedback. The film is allegedly going to be split into two parts, with Jr NTR in the lead for the first and Dhanush for the second. An official statement is expected to be released shortly.

However, as per certain reports, this collaboration is not confirmed. It stated that no film had been signed with Jr. NTR and that this report was pure conjecture. Currently, Jr. NTR is working on a movie with Koratala Siva, while Vetrimaaran is working on a big movie called Vaadivaasal.

Jr NTR's upcoming projects:

Koratala Siva's upcoming film, tentatively dubbed NTR30, will include Jr. NTR as its next star. NTR31, his 31st project, will also see him collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel.

On Sunday, Jr. NTR spoke candidly about his next movie NTR30 while attending the Amigos pre-release ceremony for his brother Kalyan Ram. He remarked, “We are launching the film officially this month. The regular shoot starts on the 20th of March or even before. Aiming to release the film on 05th April 2024."

Jr. NTR also requested the audience to put pressure on the directors by demanding frequent updates to the movies.

Vetrimaaran's upcoming projects:

Suriya will be in Vetrimaaran's upcoming project Vaadivaasal. Since it is still in the post-production phase, the movie has not yet begun shooting. The plot of the film revolves around Jallikattu sport of Tamil Nadu. The filmmaker is presently hard at work on Viduthalai, which stars Vijay Sethupathi.