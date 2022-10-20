Jr NTR Goes Global: 'RRR' Star Gets Emotional As He Receives A Special Gift From A Fan During Japan Promotions| Watch

Jr NTR is one busy man. After storming the box-office with his blockbuster film ‘RRR’, the actor flew to Japan for the release of the film in the country. Jr NTR was accompanied by other cast members of the film, including Ram Charan for the Japanese release of ‘RRR’ slated to take place on October 21.

While Jr NTR is busy with the promotions of ‘RRR’ in Japan, he caught up with a fan of his at a hotel. The Nepalese lady, who worked as a hotel staff, presented Jr NTR with a special gift, which made the ‘RRR’ star emotional.

Fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded Twitter with their reactions. One user wrote, “I'm feeling double happiness as she's from Nepal and she met him and he praised her as well.” Another comment read, “Only NTR Fan's Can Feel This High.”

Jr NTR flew off to Japan with his two sons. Looking dapper in a leather jacket and denims, the actor appeared in style at the airport.

‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli is a fictional tale about the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles of the two respectively. Also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, ‘RRR’ went on to collect over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box-office.

Recently, ‘RRR’ fans were left disappointed after the film failed to make it as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. The makers, however, applied in 14 categories under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign.

In an official note, the makers released a statement, “#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs worldwide by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We’re grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible.”

The statement further read, “ We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide.”