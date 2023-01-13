Jr NTR Feels Japan Gave More Love To 'RRR' Than India, 'I Witnessed People Crying...'

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer movie RRR recently won big at the Golden Globes. The movie collected an award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Now, fresh-off success, Jr NTR talked about how the movie gained worldwide success within no time, also stating that Japan gave more love to RRR than India.

In a conversation with Goldderby, the actor was asked about the worldwide attention the movie has been getting. To this, he said, "I was there in Japan, witnessing people crying...and I think they have expressed their love for RRR as audiences, more than what India could."

"We thought maybe the West talking about it in social media... we thought you know we have our Indian crowds back there, maybe someone's friend would have gone to the movie... maybe it was just one or two people, but no it was not one or two, it did not stop. It started increasing, multiplying and multiplying and then we were like, you know what, I think it's for real, said NTR.

It is pertinent to note that the SS Rajamouli-directorial movie shattered all the Box Office records in Japan. RRR scored an opening weekend of ¥35 million. The movie earned almost 403 million Yen to become the highest-grossing Indian film, beating Rajnikanth-starrer Muthu at the Japanese Box Office.

Not only this, but after his big win for Naatu Naatu, NTR also talked about Rajamouli's track record into consideration. He said, "We thought, considering Rajamouli's track record, we thought we had a winner. But this was something more than a winner in Japan and today, America… come on, you don't expect this to happen."

He also opened up about wanting to do a Marvel movie and how his fans have been going ‘berserk' about the same. Later, he impressed the presenter, named Mark, by giving him a birthday gift.