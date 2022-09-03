Jr NTR Apologises To Fans After Brahmastra's Pre-Release Event In Hyderabad Got Cancelled

As Brahmastra's release date is coming near, the star cast of the film has left no stone unturned to promote the film. On Friday, Brahmastra pre-release event was supposed to take place in Hyderabad. However, the event was cancelled due to some 'unforeseen circumstances'. Later, a press conference was organised at 9 PM in Hyderabad and was attended by SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR as well. Jr NTR also apologised to his fans and media for the inconvenience caused.

"I want to apologize to my fans. I would also like to apologize to National Media and Telugu media,” said Jr NTR as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Earlier, director Ayan Mukerji expressed his excitement about Jr NTR joining the Brahmastra team at the event. He wrote, "NTR for BRAHMĀSTRA. Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmāstra’s Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad!"

He added, "Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude have no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmāstra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe."

Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Brahmastra Telugu version. Apart from Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli is also associated with the Brahmastra project as he is presenting the film in all four languages.

Earlier, Ayan shared his excitement and nervousness about the film and wrote, "Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me… But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World!".

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Brahmastra is a trilogy and is a part of the cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Meanwhile, fans have also speculated that Deepika Padukone will also do a cameo in the film. Mouni Roy also confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film.