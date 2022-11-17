Joyland: Banned For Transgender Romance, Pakistan's Official Oscars Pick Gets A Theaterical Release Date After Cuts

After facing severe backlash and ban in Pakistan for featuring a romantic affair between a married man and a transgender woman, ‘Joyland’ will reportedly see the light of cinemas in Pakistan this Friday. This comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered for a review of the ban on the film which was also picked as Pakistan’s official entry to the upcoming Oscars next year.

Confirming the news about ‘Joyland’ cleared for its theatrical release, Pakistani journalist Rafay Mahmood took to his Twitter account and wrote, “After the full board review by the censor board, #Joyaland has been allowed for release all across Pakistan with minor cuts.”

“Distributors are optimistic for November 18 release as initially planned. Congratulations to the entire team and all those who campaigned #ReleaseJoyland,” Rafay’s tweet added. “Having said that, on paper, the film was never banned, the provincial boards never took their certificates back. Not sure if they'll issue new ones,” his tweet continued.

‘Joyland’ received severe religious backlash for being a film “against social and moral norms”.The film marked Saim Siddiqui’s directorial debut and was slated to release in cinemas on November 18, 2022.

According to a press release, ‘Joyland’ revolves around “a patriarchal family, who wants a baby boy to take their family line forward. Things take an interesting turn when the family's youngest son, the protagonist, secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman.”

‘Joyland’ stars Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo and Alina Khan alongside Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer in pivotal roles.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting canceled the film’s theatrical release certificate and declared ‘Joyland’ as “uncertified” after receiving complaints that it contains “highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ’decency and morality; as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979”.

‘Joyland’ will reportedly release in Pakistani cinemas on November 18, 2022.