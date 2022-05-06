New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Song: Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been catching a lot of attention ever since its trailer was released. Even the songs of this movie have been trending on social media and have gained a lot of views. The movie focuses on gender discrimination and female foeticide. Now, the title track of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is finally out.

Sharing a glimpse of the song, Ranveer wrote, #JORDAAR" gaana suna kya? Title song ~ LINK IN BIO. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May!".

The music video of Jordaar says 'Get Ready to Witness..The Most Unlikely Hero..Change his World'. Vishal Dadlani and Keerthi Sagathia have lent their voice to this voice and the music is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar. Jaideep Sahni has penned this song.

In the trailer, we saw the concept of patriarchal society and female foeticide. Jayesh's family does not approve of a girl child and prays for a boy. The family asks Jayesh's wife to get an abortion after finding out that her second child is also a girl. Jayesh refuses to do so, and the story follows Jayesh's attempt to save his daughter.

The Firecracker song from the film is also doing viral on social media. The audience is also making videos doing the hookup step of the song. Penned by Kumaar and Vayu, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani have lent their voice to the song.

Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy and social drama film, which was earlier supposed to release in theatres in 2020 and then, in 2021. However, the release date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Now the movie will hit the screens on May 13, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav