Joker 2 Teaser: Lady Gaga Is The New Harley Quinn, Movie To Release In 2024 | Watch

'Joker' is one of the most successful psychological thriller films and also won many accolades including Academy Award for best actor. The movie gave a deeper insight into the origin story of one of the most iconic villains of all time. Finally, the makers have announced 'Joker 2' and have also announced the star cast and release date with a fun teaser. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise the role of Joker and Lady Gaga has joined the star cast as Harley Quinn.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' will release on October 4, 2024. Watch the teaser here. Folie à Deux means "Madness for Two".

The teaser starts with the music of the song 'Cheek To Cheek' by Fred Astaire. We are introduced to the characters of Phoenix and Lady Gaga with their silhouettes. Fans are wondering if Joker 2 is a musical.

Fans are really excited about the sequel announcement. Many also pointed out the music choice in the teaser. One person commented, "For some reason, I'm really into old timey music whenever it's played in a movie, video game, or whatnot. So the music in this teaser, along with their silhouettes slowly moving, and the texts just popping up gives it a cheerful, yet, unsettling feeling to me, and I love it".

Joker is based on a DC Comics character and is set in 1981 in a fictional city Gotham. The movie revolves around Arthur Fleck, who is a failed clown and aspiring comedian. His descent into insanity inspires a violent countercultural revolution against the wealthy in a decaying Gotham City.

Joker was released in 2019 and also won the Best Original Score award at the Oscars. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix won Academy Award for Best Actor. Apart from Phoenix, the movie also starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron.