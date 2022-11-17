'Not Here To Answer For...': Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Opens Up On His Trial With Amber Heard

Actor Lily-Rose has finally broken her silence over the infamous defamation trial of her father Johnny Depp and the latter's ex-wife Amber Heard. In a conversation with Elle, Lily termed the respective issue private and asserted that she isn't there to answer anybody. It is pertinent to note that Rose is the daughter of Depp and his ex-wife and actor-singer, Vanessa Paradis.

In an interview with Elle, Lily-Rose reflected on her childhood stating that it didn't look like everybody's childhood and 'it's a particular thing to deal with'. "When it’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," she further added.

When asked about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the Wolf actor went on to state, "I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like, for a lot of my career, people have wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

Earlier, this year, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for a 2018 op-ed piece in which she allegedly accused Depp of domestic violence. After a six-week trial, a jury of seven people concluded that Heard had deliberately and knowingly slandered Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she portrayed herself as a public advocate for domestic abuse.

On June 1, a Virginia court ruled in Johnny Depp's favour and the Aquaman actor was ordered to give her ex-husband a sizable settlement. Depp was awarded $15 million in defamation damages, while Heard, who had counter-sued, only received $2 million.