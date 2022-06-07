New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's celebration time for Depp! Actor Johnny Depp after winning the USD 50 million highly-publicised defamation claim against ex-wife Amber Heard spent more than USD 62,000 (Rs 48.1 lakh) on a celebratory dinner with friends. And, let us tell you, this ain't any regular restaurant where Depp dined but it has an Indian connection, as per New York Post report.

Depp's expensive celebratory dinner was organised in Birmingham, England, on Sunday evening, the Post further said.

"We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people," Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, told the Post.

"I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a joke. But then his security team arrived and checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners," Mr Hussain added.

Mr, Depp in the restaurant enjoyed "authentic Indian cuisine," cocktails, and rose Champagne at the Varanasi, billed as "Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant".

The restaurant named Varanasi where Johnny dined took its Instagram to share several pictures of the 'most talked man' and wrote, "The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp @johnnydepp and Jeff Becks @jeffbeckofficial ! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant !."

The actor stayed in the restaurant for around three hours and met the manager's friends and family, then left with a takeaway bag, metro.co.uk reported. The star was declared a "down-to-earth bloke" by the restaurant staff, according to the Post report. Meanwhile, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded USD 15 million by a court in Fairfax, Virginia, in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber.

Posted By: Ashita Singh