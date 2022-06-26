Johnny Depp Offered Rs 2355 Crore By Disney To Return As Jack Sparrow: Report

Johnny Depp has been quite busy for the last couple of months due to the defamation case against his wife Amber Heard. And, now that the actor has won the USD 50 million case, he is getting back his career which was halted due to the much-hyped case. In the latest development on the same, Disney has offered Johnny Depp a whopping Rs 2,355 crore deal for him to return as the iconic character of Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and a Disney Plus series.

Reportedly, the company is preparing a USD301 million deal as a formal apology and a request for the actor to return as Jack Sparrow. According to a source close to Disney, the Mouse House company is putting together a deal, reports poptrack.au.

"Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two."

I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I'm unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow -- so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character," the news portal source said.

According to the source, Disney is reportedly willing to go above and beyond and offer USD 301 million, exceeding the amount Heard's lawyer claimed that Depp would refuse.

During the defamation trial, Heard's attorney, Bredehoft, asked, "Is Disney aware that Mr. Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise role for USD 300 million and a million alpacas?"

"Disney is prepping a deal for USD 301 million deal that will include a sizable donation to a charity of Depp's choice. The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl.