Johnny Depp Dating Lawyer Joelle Rich From His UK Trial Against Amber Heard: Reports

Johnny Depp, who was recently all over the news owing to his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, has found love again. According to several reports, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean' star is dating a lawyer, but it’s not Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who represented him in the high-profile lawsuit.

According to a report in ‘Page Six’, Depp is dating a London-based lawyer, Joelle Rich. The report adds that the lawyer is still married, but is separated, with her divorce not finalized yet.

The publication added that although Joelle Rich was not directly a part of the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, she was present in the courtroom to show her support for Depp. The duo used to meet discreetly in hotel rooms during their early dating days, but there were “no professional obligations for her being there. It was personal,” the report added.

The report stated Johnny Depp's chemistry with Joelle Rich “is off the charts,” and “It's serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Recently, Depp was awarded USD 10.35 million in damages after a jury declared his ex wife Amber Heard had defamed Depp on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial amid allegations including domestic violence and sexual assault.

All through the trial, Depp maintained that he never assaulted Heard. He further claimed that it was her who had physically harmed him. Notably, in her countersuit, Amber Heard had won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded with USD 2 million in damages.

Johnny Depp has been trying to get back to work in terms of music and films ever since the trial ended in June 2022. He joined musician Jeff Black for live performances in July, followed by releasing a joint 13-track album titled ’18’.

Recently, it has been announced that Depp will be directing a biographical drama film, ‘Modigliani’, which chronicles the life of an Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.