John Wick Chapter 4 Teaser: Keanu Reeves Is 'Ready' To Take On Bad Guys In This Action-Thriller

'John Wick Chapter 4' is all set to hit the big screens next year. Starring Keanu Reeves, the John Wick franchise have a huge fan following across the world and fans were eagerly waiting for its fourth instalment. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the teaser of John Wick Chapter 4 was unveiled along with the release date. The much-awaited film also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit the theatres on March 24, 2023. Take a look at the teaser here.

Fans are excited about the film and are eagerly waiting for its release. One person wrote, "John Wick is by far my favourite action movie franchise of all time. And to hear another one coming out is chefs kiss". Another fan commented, "It's a dream come true to see my heroes Donnie Yen & Hiroyuki Sanada in one scene, I'm literally in tears right now. One of the best action franchises out there by far. So hyped for part 4."

John Wick 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski and the script was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. John Wick is a neo-noir action-thriller franchise and revolves around a former hitman who is forced back into the criminal underworld he had abandoned. All the John Wick films were commercially successful and praised by the critics as well.

The makers have also decided to make a spin-off of John Wick, titled Ballerina. The movie will revolve around the ballerina character played by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Meanwhile, John Wick Chapter 5 is also under development. The release date of John Wick 4 got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Reeves' commitments with The Matrix Resurrections.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keanu Reeves was last seen in The Matrix: Resurrection. He will star in the fifth instalment of John Wick as well.