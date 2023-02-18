'John Wick: Chapter 4' Final Trailer Out: Keanu Reeves Shows How To Dispose Off Criminals Using Tricks And Plenty Of Action

The fourth instalment to the much-anticipated franchise John Wish is all set to hit the theatres on March 24, 2023. Now, a month ahead of the release of John Wish 4, the makers have shared a fresh trailer featuring Keanu Reeves doing high-octane stunts, masterful martial arts combat, and more.

As he makes his way from New York to Berlin, audiences will witness Wick in full-blown vengeance mode as he battles every one of his adversaries, including the mysterious Caine played by Donnie Yen. The 90-second trailer features Reeves in a never-seen-before avatar with glimpses of back to back shootouts, intense action, and much more.

Wick swears to exact revenge on the High Table after their violent attempt to eliminate him fails in Chapter 4, which takes up where the third volume left off.

Fans are all over the moon to witness their favourite Keanu Reeves doing action, drama, and more, as evident from the comments section. A netizen wrote, "Epic franchise is coming with a master piece," another one commented, "Do dub in KANNADA south indian language we should watch in our KANNADA language," a person also wrote, "One of the reasons I love these movies is the choreography of the fight scenes. No constant cuts, takes, super entertaining," another one commented, "Keanu is John, without Keanu there is no series. Nobody else could portrait Keanu better than himself."

The cast for John Wick 4 includes Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.