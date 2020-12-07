The post shared by John Cena features Ranveer Singh and in the photo, he is posing with one of his team members, check out the post here.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: John Cena's Instagram account that is just open to interpretation, generally leaves netizens scratching their heads and leaves them wondering what the posts are really about? The WWE star is back again with a post and this time Ranveer Singh made it to John Cena's feed. However, the Bajirao Mastani actor is also confused about it and he dropped a savage comment on his post that is making the netizens go gaga.

Ranveer Singh replied to John Cena's post and wrote, "Kuch Bhi". After this Gully Boy actor's best friend Arjun Kapoor too came in line and wrote, "Baba Baba Baba." The post shared by John Cena features Ranveer Singh and in the photo, he is posing with one of his team members. The man next to Ranveer was seen sporting a black face mask that reads, “Apna Time Aayega,” a line from Ranveer’s movie Gully Boy.

In the picture, Ranveer was dressed in his cool yet funky look and he was looking handsome in bearded look. The actor was carrying his statement oversized sunglasses and a Gucci hat.

However, this is not the first time when John Cena posted a picture of Bollywood celebrity as in the past, he had posted a picture of Shilpa Shetty and late Sushant Singh Rajput as well.

Recently, Ranveer Singh was grabbing headlines as he donned a pearl necklace and fans started asking him that did he steal this jewellery from his wife- Deepika Padukone. In the photo, the actor was carrying a blue casual tee with a cap and sunglasses. What caught everyone’s attention was his string of pearls. The actor also wore studs in the photo.

He captioned the post that reads, "Suhana safar aur ye mausam haseen, humein dar hai, hum kho na jayein kahin (sic).”

Arjun Kapoor also commented on his picture and said, "Baba tu heera nahi moti hai.”

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Comedy Of Errors.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma