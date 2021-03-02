Recently, John Abraham started shooting for his upcoming film Ek Villain 2. In the film, John will be sharing the screen space with Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor John Abraham dropped an early morning SNACC worthy picture on Instagram and with that, he just made the Tuesday of his fans a bit steamy. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the Batla House actor shared a picture in which he was sitting on a couch, and he just covered himself with a pillow.

In the picture, he was flaunting his chiseled physique and his adorable smile that made the internet say, "oooh, so hot." He added a caption to his photo, that read, "Waiting for wardrobe :) #setlife"

As soon as he shared the picture on the social media platform, it went viral. The netizens were also divided over it, some said that the picture is 'hot', some asked 'where are your clothes?', while some wondered 'who clicked his picture?'

The comment section was filled with the hilarious comment in just a few hours, and we couldn't stop ourselves from diving into it: Take a look:

One of the users said, "Bhai.. kapda."

Another user wrote, "sirji chappal to pehan lete."

Yet another wrote, "are Dostana 2 ki shooting start ho gayi kya.."

In just a few hours, the picture has so far garnered 509,554 likes, at the time of writing this article. John enjoys a massive fan following of 8.6 Million followers on Instagram. The actor keeps his fans updated about his daily-life.

Earlier, on Monday, the actor started shooting for his upcoming film Ek Villain 2. In the film, John will be sharing the screen space with Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. John has several films in the pipeline, including Mumbai Saga, Satyamev Jayate, among others. John will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. In the film, Deepika Padukone will also be seen playing the lead role. The film is being helmed by Sidharth Anand.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma