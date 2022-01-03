New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the COVID-19 cases started surging in Maharashtra, several Bollywood celebs are being reported positive for the deadly virus. Now, superstar John Abraham and his wife Priya has tested positive for the virus. The actor took to his social media handle to inform his fans, assuring them that he has isolated himself and experienced mild symptoms. He further asked his fans to wear a mask and stay healthy.

Taking to the Instagram story, he wrote, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Here have a look:

This news has come after Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, are recently tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora and Maheep Kapoor were also tested positive last month after attending Karan Johar's dinner party.

Coming back to John, lately, he was hitting the headlines for archiving his Instagram posts. However, soon after, his all posts came back, shunning the rumours of his profile getting hacked.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Attack, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is all set to hit the theatres on January 28, 2021. Besides this, John also has Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv