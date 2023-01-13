John Abraham Walks Out Of Event When Asked About 'Pathaan' And Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan | WATCH

Actor John Abraham, who is all set to enthrall the audience with his forthcoming actioner Pathaan, recently walked out of a press conference when a journalist asked him about the movie and his co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Since the movie's promotional posters started to arrive, the actors in the upcoming, much-anticipated movie have avoided speaking with the media about it.

Recently, John made an appearance for a brand when a journalist attempted to ask him about Pathaan. "Pathaan ke baare mein do line bol dijiye (Please say a few lines about Pathaan)," he asked, adding if John gave any fitness tips to SRK.

Soon after this, the RAW actor left the event. According to News 18, Abraham's team had requested no questions about his upcoming film at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Thursday, John headed to his Instagram handle and reacted to the response the Pathaan trailer has been getting on social media. "In my years in cinema, this moment, right here… right now, is a special one. It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one," he wrote.

John further noted, "It’s a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles & I can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say so much about Pathaan but let’s all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big screen entertainer!! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer (sic)!!!"

The trailer for Deepika Padukone and SRK-starrer movie was released on January 10, 2023. It starts with actress Dimple Kapadia's voiceover as she explains a terror group’s mission against India, which is being headed by actor John Abraham. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan, who breaks his vanvasa to save the nation, makes a power-packed entry as he is all set to fight Abraham.

SRK says, "Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega.” The trailer also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham doing never-seen-before stunts, which is definitely a treat to watch.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.