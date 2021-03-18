John Abraham even spoke about his upcoming film 'Mumbai Saga' which also stars Emraan Hashmi. It will release on March 19. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: John Abraham who is all set to come up with his crime-drama film 'Mumbai Saga' doesn't seem to like award shows. The actor recently opened about his dislike towards awards and said 'it's a joke'. Yes, in an interview with IANS, the actor was quoted saying, "I totally don't respect awards. It's a joke. It's comical to see actors dance and then collect an award and make funny jokes."

He added, "I feel what they are doing is not necessarily wrong or what I am doing is wrong. But I am on this side of the fence. I am quiet about it. I just don't go for these functions. I will be a joker going to a circus, it will be demeaning and I don't want to do that," he said.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Mumbai Saga' which is going to be a theatrical release, John said, "No one is sure what will happen the next day. We are not experts here. We are sure that we want to release in the theatre. We know that 'Mumbai Saga' needs a big screen experience and merits a large screen release and that is what we are doing."

John even expressed his love for action genre films. "It's a genre that I am comfortable with. The audience finds that space very believable with me and I, too, enjoy that space. There are actors who love song and dance and I love action. Action sequences are my item numbers," said the actor, who has been part of many action films including 'Shootout At Wadala' and 'Force. There are different kinds of roles in action films. In 'Ek Villain' the action was different from 'Satyameva Jayate'. 'Attack' has action which is very Hollywood. Each film has a different brief," he said.

'Mumbai Saga' will release on 19 March, Friday.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal