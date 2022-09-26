John Abraham-Starrer 'Ek Villain Returns' Continues To Be In Top 3 Non-English Films Globally For 2nd Week

JOHN Abraham and Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Ek Villain Returns' is currently streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Even two months after the release of Ek Villain, the audience is still pouring their love for the movie on the OTT platform.

According to the website Box Office Worldwide, Ek Villain Returns was one of the top 10 non English films worldwide for Netflix. In Netflix India, the movie is trending in the third position. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi is trending in the number 1 position. Ek Villain Returns has been viewed for 5,160,000 hours this week and it was among the top 3 non-English films worldwide.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is the stand alone sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain. It is produced by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, announcing the release date of Ek Villain Returns, Netflix wrote, "DOUBLE TAP WITH CAUTION. These images can burn your fingers. #EkVillainReturns starts streaming on 9th September!"

The movie revolves around two men in one sided love. The path they choose for their love stories will decide who is the villain and who is the hero.

The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the cameo role. He reprises the role of Rakesh Mahadkar from the movie's prequel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John will be seen in Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He will be seen in Tariq and has announced Tehran with Manushi Chillar as well. Talking about Pathaan, John said that the movie is under the dubbing process.

Whereas, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's film 'Kuttey'. He is also working on The Lady Killer, along with Bhumi Pednekar. Disha Patani will be seen in an action film Yodha, along with Sidharth Malhotra. She will star in the periodic film Suriya 42.