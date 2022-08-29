John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh And Shehnaaz Gill Promise Comedy Roller Coaster With Next Film '100 Percent'

Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill are set to feature in a film together. Titled as '100%", the comedy film is directed by filmmaker Sajid Khan, the makers announced on Monday.

Taking to social media, the cast of 100 per cent, including John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Dehmukh shared the first look of the film and wrote, “A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??”

Check the First Look here:

The video of the film said, "20% Comedy, 20% Romance, 20% Confusion, 20% Music, 20% Action, together we’re 100%"

Dubbed a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

"Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!" read the tweet by T-Series.

"100%" will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023.

Talking about Sajid Khan, known for films such as "Heyy Baby" and two "Housefull" movies, last directed 2014's "Humshakals" and will be making a comeback with this comedy film.

John Abraham, who was last seen in Ek Villian Returns is currently making headlines for his next Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh is currently busy directing his debut movie and he will also be seen in Ek Villian's next.

Talking about the leading ladies of the 100 per cent, Shehnaaz Gill is currently making a lot of buzzes, she is busy shooting films with Salman Khan and others. Also, Nora Fatehi is flooding the feeds with her mind-blowing looks from her stint as a reality Tv show judge.