John Abraham Reveals First Look From Dinesh Vijayan's Tehran | Watch

The makers of Tehran have revealed the first look of John Abraham from the film on Monday (July 11). The movie is an action thriller and is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. Maddock Films, Vijan's production banner, unveiled the first look of the lead actor through a Twitter post.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the film wrote, "Lights. Camera. Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins. Starring @TheJohnAbraham. Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, #SandeepLeyzell, @ShobhnaYadava. Written by @writish and @ashishpverma. @bakemycakefilms,"

Take a look here:

The movie 'Tehran' is inspired by true events and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

In the announcement video, the lead of the film John can be seen in an intense avatar. The side profile of John until the entire face is revealed. The movie is produced by Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

Apart from Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also the producers of the movie.

Earlier this year, John had announced the film and tweeted the poster of the film. "Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @ShobhnaYadava, @LeyzellSandeep. Written by @writish & @ashishpverma.@MaddockFilms @bakemycakefilms," he wrote.

In an interview with Pinkvilla in April, John talked about the film and said, “It is very Madras Café meets Batla House meets Parmanu. It’s in the geo-political space, and I am so excited to start shooting for Tehran. I would probably be the first actor out of India to be shooting in Iran. I am very excited to be there.”

"If you’re invested in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, wonder what China is doing, what Iran is doing, where does Palestine fit in this whole thing, Tehran is about all of this. It’s a stunning film," he further added.

Meanwhile, On John's work front, the actor will be next seen in 'Ek Villian Returns'. The movie is set to hit the big screens on July 29. He is also working on Force 3 and a film on bike racing.