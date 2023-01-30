John Abraham Recalls Kissing Shah Rukh Khan During Shoot; Ends Rumors Of Tiff With ‘Pathaan’ Co-Star

Actor John Abraham made an appearance with his 'Pathaan' co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at the film's first media interaction post-release, where John Abraham was seen praising Shah Rukh Khan and addressing him as the 'biggest action hero' in India.

John Abraham also talked about the time when the duo nearly kissed each other during the shoot of 'Pathaan' and also came together to flash thumb-up signs for the camera on stage with huge smiles.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham said, "I would like to say this on stage, I would like to thank Aditya Chopra. How he positions me is amazing, whether it's Dhoom or Pathaan. My director is responsible for representing me and the entire cast, and very importantly I got to work with Shah Rukh."

He also stated, "Shah Rukh Khan is an actor anymore, he is an emotion. Which is why I nearly went to kiss him in many scenes. I worked with Deepika earlier, and it's amazing to work with her. The songs feature one of the most beautiful men and the most beautiful woman."

He continued, "I used to think I am an action hero, but today Shah Rukh is the biggest action hero in the country. He is so good at action and I remember I told him that you are the national treasure of the country and I can't hit you. Overall, he was just confident and fantastic with action sequences. Pathaan will be my biggest hit for a long time."

'Pathaan' is helmed by Siddharth Anand and was released on January 25, where the film broke all records at the box office and thus emerged as the 'highest opening weekend' grosser in the history of Hindi cinema, where the film went on and entered the Rs 500 Crore club in five days.

'Pathaan' delivered Bollywood's highest single-day box office record in India where the screen counts also had to be increased due to the public demand in the country.