John Abraham, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Attack: Part 1' to hit theatres on April 1, 2022

On Friday, John Abraham took to his Twitter handle and announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Attack: Part 1'. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actor informed his fans that the movie will release on big screens on 1st April 2022.