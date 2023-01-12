John Abraham Pens Note On 'Pathaan' Amid Feud Rumours With SRK, Says 'It's Amazing You Have Showered So Much Love'

Actor John Abraham on Thursday responded to comments made about the Pathaan teaser on his Instagram Stories. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles while John will be portraying the antagonist, the head of a terrorist group that targets India.

Ahead of the film's release on January 25, John wrote, "In my years in cinema, this moment, right here... right now, is a special one. It's amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan.

"A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It's a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles & I can't wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film!"

"I want to say so much about Pathaan but let's all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big screen entertainer!! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer."

Here's John's post:

John's statement was in response to a video that appeared to show him avoiding a query regarding Shah Rukh Khan's physique in the movie Pathaan. The Dostana actor was asked about Shah Rukh at an event for a healthcare brand. He merely said, "Next question," skipping the query. Many were left to wonder if the actors were having trouble getting along before the movie's release.

The eagerly anticipated Pathaan trailer was released on Tuesday. The over two-minute trailer featured a terrorist organisation commanded by John Abraham announcing an assault on India.

Watch the trailer here:

As a soldier named Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan breaks his "hiatus" when he is asked to kill John. As a fellow soldier, Deepika Padukone assists Shah Rukh in completing his goal.

Director Siddharth Anand has previously stated that John's role will be presented in a "slick avatar". "I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero's. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John," he said.