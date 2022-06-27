John Abraham, Disha Patani Unveil Their First Look From Upcoming Thriller 'Ek Villain Returns'

After the success of 2014 film 'Ek Villain', the director Mohit Suri has returned after 8 years for its sequel 'Ek Villain Returns'. It is one of the most anticipated thriller films of 2022 and stars an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The star cast of Ek Villain Returns has revealed their first looks and shared the poster on social media.

Sharing the poster, John wrote, "In the world of Villains, Heroes don't exist! And #EkVillain is back after 8 years. Beware #EkVillainReturns on 29th July 2022".

In the poster, we can see John, Arjun, Tara and Disha with yellow masks and the posters read 'Heroes Don't Exist.

Ek Villain Returns will not be the continuation of its previous instalment as it will be a stand-alone sequel. The soundtrack of Ek Villain was superhit with the melodious songs like 'Galliyan', 'Zaroorat' and 'Hamdard'. Moreover, it was also a box office success.

Ek Villain (2014) starred Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. It revolves around a young woman who gets murdered by a serial killer and her husband tries to take revenge on the killer. The star cast of Ek Villain received a lot of praise for their performance in the film.

Ek Villain Returns is an action thriller film, jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns will hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John was last seen in Attack. He will be seen in Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in The Lady Killer and Kuttey. Disha Patani will star in Yodha, along with Sidharth Malhotra and in Project K, with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Tara Sutaria was last seen in Heropanti 2.