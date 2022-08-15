John Abraham All Set To Star In 'Tariq', Film To Release In August 2023

John Abraham is one of the busiest actors these days as he has been announcing his movies back to back. Recently, John announced his action film 'Tehran'. On the occasion of Independence day, John has announced his new film 'Tariq', which will hit the theatres on 15 August next year. Tariq will be directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by John Abraham himself.

Sharing the poster, John wrote, "Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August 2023."

He added, "'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

Earlier, he announced the star cast of his film 'Tehran'. Manushi Chillar is the leading lady in the film. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Welcoming the very talented @manushi_chhillar to the #Tehran team."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, John talked about the film and said, “It is very Madras Café meets Batla House meets Parmanu. It’s in the geo-political space, and I am so excited to start shooting for Tehran. I would probably be the first actor out of India to be shooting in Iran. I am very excited to be there.” Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran will be an action thriller. The movie is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The movie is produced by Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films. The story of the film is inspired by true events and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John was last seen in Attack. He will be seen in Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. John was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, along with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. He is also working on Force 3 and a film on bike racing.