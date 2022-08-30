Jogi Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer Tells A Heart-Wrenching Story Of 1984 Delhi Riots | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to star in the Netflix film 'Jogi'. Also starring Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Amyra Dastur and Hiten Tejwani, the movie will release on September 16, 2022. The movie is set in 1984 and revolves around three friends trying to survive during the Delhi riots. Netflix has also dropped the trailer of Jogi, which reveals more details about the storyline.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram page of Netflix wrote, "Jinke hausle buland ho, unki himmat todna namumkin hota hai. Aisa hi hai sadda Jogi. Watch @diljitdosanjh in and as Jogi - a story about friendship, courage and hope. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix!".

The trailer highlights the film as 'the biggest human heist ever'. The video starts with Jogi's family having breakfast together and then, we see the riots in Delhi. Jogi and his family try to escape Delhi and go to Punjab as it will be the safest place for them. Jogi with his two friends execute their plan and tries to survive amid the riots. The trailer has some heart-wrenching moments as well and Diljit shines in those emotional moments.

Sharing the first look, the official Instagram page of Netflix wrote, "Himmat da naam Jogi. Umeed da naam Jogi. Watch this gripping tale of bravery, friendship, hope and everything in between. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix!".

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, "Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix."

Talking about his role in the film, Diljit said, "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love.”

Jogi is a gripping tale of bravery, friendship and hope. The movie is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Ali Abbas and Sukhmani Sadana.