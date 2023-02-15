'Jodha Akbar' Clocks 15 Years: Hrithik Roshan Drops Unseen BTS Pics With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Period drama Jodhaa Akbar, clocked 15 years on Wednesday. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the key roles.

The movie's director, who is renowned for blockbusters like Swades and Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, is also celebrating his birthday today. Therefore, Akbar, aka Hrithik, sent a "thank you" note to the director on this special occasion and shared some unseen BTS images from the sets of the films.

In the post, while one of the images showed Hrithik with his on-screen Jodhaa, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, another showed the actor talking to Ashutosh Gowariker. "Happy Birthday Ashutosh Gowariker. Thank you for trusting me with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar. Your direction and my incredible co-stars will forever be cherished," Hrithik tweeted.

See his tweets here:

Jodhaa and Akbar’s love shines brightly across the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open mindedness. Today we celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen.



His post was followed by another tweet honouring 15 years of the landmark film. "Jodhaa and Akbar’s love shines brightly across the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open-mindedness. Today we celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen," he wrote.

Some even wished to see Hrithik in another epic drama. "Can't wait to see you in another period epic, you should do more such roles," one user wrote.

"One of the best romantic films in your career. It’s a beautiful movie. The on-screen chemistry between you and ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is love. My only regret is you're doing very very less movies. Want to see you in more films really. Have a nice day," another remarked.

Earlier today, Sonu Sood, revealed in an interview that his mother had passed away before the film's release.

Recollecting how his mother had assisted him with the character, Sonu told Hindustan Times, "I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. Historical films always give me a high. My mom, being a professor of History, had always encouraged me to do some historical films when I am offered. That is why I said yes to this one.

"She helped me with my character, and guided me throughout the shoot, and also with the script. But she couldn’t see the film. She passed away four months before the release. Then I went for the premiere, I could feel she is sitting beside me."

For the unversed, Gowariker had received praise from Maharani of Jaipur Rani Padmini, a direct descendant of Jodha Bai, for upholding historical accuracy in the film. However, the Karni Sena, a Rajput community organisation, had accused him of falsifying the truth. Even before its release, the members of the group had burned movie posters in Jaipur and had petitioned the court to stop the distribution.