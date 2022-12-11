Joaquin Phoenix's First Look From 'Joker: Folie á Deux' Unveiled; Fans Await For Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn

Filmmaker Todd Philips took to his Instagram to share the first look of Joaquin Phoenix from his most anticipated film 'Joker: Folie á Deux.' The film is a sequel to his 2019 blockbuster and oscar nominated creation 'Joker' which earned Phoenix the trophy of Best Actor for his outstanding performance as the lead in the film Arthur Fleck.

Todd Phillips, the director of Joker 2 shared a photo of Joaquin Phoenix's first look as Joker from their upcoming venture, where the filmmaker wrote, "Day 1. Our boy, #joker." The picture showed Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur, likely to be in jail, getting a shave. The actor is seen lying shirtless with an intense and serious look, and looks skinnier than before, with shaving foam on his face.

The comment section was instantly filled by fans who also demanded to see the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. One social media user wrote, "Sneak peek at Gaga please", while another said, "Will we get your girl on Day 2."

'Joker: Folie á Deux' is said to be set in Arkham Asylum, the medical facility which is used by various DC villains in the comics. Filmmaker Todd Phillips is also co-writing the screenplay of the film with Scott Silver.

Recently, actress Margot Robbie, who earlier played the role of Harley Quinn in multiple DC movies, wished Lady Gaga the best for her role in a recent interview with MTV News. The actress quoted, "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters...like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor."

She further added, "I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters - Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to it.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

'Joker: Folie á Deux' is set to be released on October 4, 2024, and is backed up by Studio Warner Bros. Apart from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the film also casts Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener in pivotal roles.