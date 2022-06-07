New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Jitendra Kumar has gained a huge fan following after his critically acclaimed web series Panchayat. The audience loves him as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and season 2 of the series was released on Netflix. Now, Jitendra has collaborated with Netflix once again for a new web series. He will star in the series Jaadugar and Netflix has shared the teaser on their social media. The series will release next month.

Sharing the teaser, the official account of Netflix wrote in the caption, "Deviyon aur sajjanon, taaliyon ke saath swagat kariye, Neemuch ke pyaare Jaadugar ka. Apna jaadu le kar aa rahe hai 15th July ko, only on Netflix!".

Fans seem excited about this upcoming series and are happy to Jitendra in a new avatar. One person wrote, "From Pitchers to the big screen, Jeetu’s journey has been astounding!! What a talent", meanwhile, another wrote, "Can't wait to see our Jeetu Bhai in a new avatar! #JaadugarOnNetflix". Some fans are also comparing the series with the popular Korean Netflix series The Sound Of Magic. One person commented, "Is it like The Sound of Magic but Indian?".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jitendra was seen in Panchayat Season 2, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik and has gained a huge fan following for its realistic portrayal of rural India. He also starred in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. He was also seen in Chaman Bahar, Love Goals, TVF Bachelors and TVF Pitchers. He is well known for his role as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory.

Apart from Jitendra, Jaadugar will also star Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma. Directed by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the series will stream on Netflix from July 15, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav