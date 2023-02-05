Jimin Grooves To Collection Of Old BTS Songs, Leaves Fans Nostalgic | Watch

BTS fans heaped emotional and nostalgic praises after BTS' Jimin danced to a medley of the group's old songs. Taking to BTS's official account, Jimin danced to a collection of BTS songs including Fire, Run, and several others.

All the original songs of the seven members were included in the collection. Taking it to the official Instagram page BTS, the video starts with Jimin dancing to 'I Need You' which was initially released in 2015.

Next, the singer is seen grooving to 'Run' released in 2016, followed by 'Dope' released in 2015, and then 'Fire' released in 2016. In the video, Jimin is seen wearing a black and brown sweater with brown pants and sneakers and can be seen dancing inside a room with glass walls.

In the end, Jimin strikes a side pose looking into the camera with an adorable smile. The caption of the video reads, "Jimmy's irreplaceable dance line. Sunlight soft sunset background." Reacting to the video, fans heaped praises and showered love on Jimin. A social media user wrote, "OHHHH myyyy gwwwwaaaaadddd this is dope quite literally."

Another social media user wrote, "I love this so much I think we need moreeee like thiss?!?! Am I right girls?!?" while another comment read, "Your moves are crazy Jiminahhhh". "I swear all these songs make me emotional cuz of the memories of being a baby army for me," said another Instagram user.

Earlier this year, BTS Jimin collaborated with Big Bang member Taeyang's new single titled, 'Vibe', where the song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs, even before its release.

Last year, Jimin also collaborated with Ha Sung-Woon on the song 'With You' for the K-drama 'Our Blues.' Jimin recently traveled to Paris after the French fashion house Dior, where he is the global brand ambassador for the international brand.

BTS' Jimin will be wrapping up his projects and work commitments before joining the South Korean military for mandatory service. The eldest in the BTS group Jin joined the military last year in December, where the members are required to perform their duties for 18 months.