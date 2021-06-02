On June 10, 2013, Mumbai Police arrested Sooraj Pancholi while investigating the case. The actor was later released on bail on July 2, 2013 after Bombay High Court granted him bail. Read on further to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Jiah Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her apartment on June 2, 2013. The film actress of British origin, who briefly tasted critical success after appearing opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Ram Gopal Verma’s ‘Nishabd’ (2007) would have been 33 if she was alive.

Less than a week after Jiah was found dead, a six-page letter allegedly written by Jiah herself was discovered. The “suicide note” as the letter was called by Mumbai Police back then, addressed Sooraj Pancholi, while indicating that the actress had planned to end her life.

On June 10, 2013, Mumbai Police arrested Sooraj Pancholi while investigating the case. The actor was later released on bail on July 2, 2013 after Bombay High Court granted him bail.

Did Jiah die by suicide?

Jiah Khan’s death was considered a ‘death by suicide’ first by Mumbai Police in 2013 and then by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2015. In March 2018, a Special Women’s Court started the trial to find out if Jiah killed herself due to “willful conduct” by her boyfriend at the time Sooraj Pancholi. The current charge against Pancholi is Section 306 of Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide).

What does Jiah Khan’s “suicide note” allege?

The last letter allegedly written by Jiah Khan is not addressed to anyone and is undated, however, it reveals that the letter was addressed to her boyfriend at the time – Sooraj Pancholi. Jiah alleges her boyfriend of rape, physical abuse, threatening her and cheating.

What did the content of the letter lead to?

After the letter was found and reportedly verified by the Police at the time, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested and then acquitted of all charges within three weeks of his arrest. On Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan’s consistent pursuance, when the case finally went to CBI, the Central investigating agency produced the same letter as the proof of Sooraj Pancholi’s “willful conduct” that allegedly led to her death.

What charges the CBI laid on Sooraj Pancholi?

In the chargesheet the CBI filed against Sooraj Pancholi in December 2015, it claimed: "The wilful conduct of the accused drove the deceased to commit suicide. Hence the accused is liable for his actions to be punished for the wilful conduct and abetment to suicide."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal