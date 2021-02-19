Today is Jiah Khan's birth anniversary. Therefore, in her grim remembrance, here's listing 5 Indian actors who allegedly died by suicide in last one year. Scroll down to know read

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been seven years since Jiah Khan has allegedly committed suicide. Her death case drew a lot of attention from all around as her sister found a long suicide note which blamed Jiah's ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. The things got controversial after the case went to court and CBI got involved. Meanwhile, on the late actress's birth anniversary, we are here with a list of Bollywood celebs who allegedly died by suicide in past one year.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was one of the most talked-about suicides of Bollywood. The actor killed himself on June 14, 2020, which sparked controversy in the entire country and even around the world. Be it blaming Rhea Chakraborty or Bollywood's drug probe many cases are linked to the late actor's death.

Sandeep Nahar

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-actor in film 'MS Dhoni: The Unold Story', Sandeep Nahar allegedly died of hanging himself in his Mumbai residence recently. In his note, the actor blamed his wife and his mother-in-law.

Kushal Punjabi

Just a few days before 2020, 42-yr-old TV actor Kushal Punjabi passed away. As per reports he was dealing with depression. The actor is survived by his son and parents.

Sameer Sharma

Another popular TV actor Sameer Sharma who was died by hanging himself in his Mumbai residence last year in August. One of his famous shows were 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Left Right Left' and more.

Asif Basra

Renowned actor Asif Basra's sudden death shocked everyone. The 53-yr-old actor was famous for his roles in films like ‘Jab We Met’, 'Black Friday' and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal