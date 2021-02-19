Jiah Khan birth anniversary: Sushant Singh Rajput to Sandeep Nahar; 5 Indian celebrities who allegedly committed suicide in past one year
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been seven years since Jiah Khan has allegedly committed suicide. Her death case drew a lot of attention from all around as her sister found a long suicide note which blamed Jiah's ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. The things got controversial after the case went to court and CBI got involved. Meanwhile, on the late actress's birth anniversary, we are here with a list of Bollywood celebs who allegedly died by suicide in past one year.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was one of the most talked-about suicides of Bollywood. The actor killed himself on June 14, 2020, which sparked controversy in the entire country and even around the world. Be it blaming Rhea Chakraborty or Bollywood's drug probe many cases are linked to the late actor's death.
Sandeep Nahar
Sushant Singh Rajput's co-actor in film 'MS Dhoni: The Unold Story', Sandeep Nahar allegedly died of hanging himself in his Mumbai residence recently. In his note, the actor blamed his wife and his mother-in-law.
Kushal Punjabi
Just a few days before 2020, 42-yr-old TV actor Kushal Punjabi passed away. As per reports he was dealing with depression. The actor is survived by his son and parents.
Sameer Sharma
Another popular TV actor Sameer Sharma who was died by hanging himself in his Mumbai residence last year in August. One of his famous shows were 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Left Right Left' and more.
Asif Basra
Renowned actor Asif Basra's sudden death shocked everyone. The 53-yr-old actor was famous for his roles in films like ‘Jab We Met’, 'Black Friday' and more.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal