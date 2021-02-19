New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been over seven years since Ghajini actress Jiah Khan allegedly committed suicide on June 3, 2013. Her death case was investigated by two different agencies, the Mumbai Police and CBI. However, it got murkier with every passing day. Ahead of Jiah Khan's birth anniversary let's go down memory lane and look at the starlet's controversial suicide case.

Who is Jiah Khan?

A British-American actress and singer made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2007 with Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd. After giving a prolific performance in the film, she went on to do two films, namely Ghajini and Housefull, before she committed suicide.

Jiah Khan's Death Case

On June 3, 2013, the young actress was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom in Juhu, Mumbai. Her death became one of the highlights back then when her sister found a six-page handwritten note at her residence. The letter, which was addressed to Sooraj Pancholi, mentioned the atrocities Jiah faced while she was in a relationship with the actor. This drastically turned Jiah Khan's death case. A year later, the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to investigate the case further. Ever since then, the case is still in court, and nothing much has happened.

Sooraj Pancholi's connection in Jiah Khan Death Case



After Sooraj's name flashed in Jiah's 6-page-long-letter, Jiah's mother, Rabia Khan, claimed that he murdered Jiah. Along with that, a transcript mentioning abortion was release by Jiah's family. As per reports, Jiah's letter read, "These days I see no light I wake up not wanting to wake up. There was a time I saw my life with you, a future with you. But you shattered my dreams. I was scared of getting pregnant but I gave myself completely the pain you have caused me everyday has destroyed every bit of me, destroyed my soul."

Her letter further read, "I don't know why destiny brought us together. After all the pain, the rape, the abuse, the torture I have seen previously I didn't deserve this. I didn't see any love or commitment from you. I just became increasingly scared that you would hurt me mentally or physically. Your life was about partying and women. Mine was you and my work. If I stay here I will crave you and miss you. So I am kissing my 10-year career and dreams goodbye."

Based on the letter, Mumbai Police, on 10 June 2013, took the actor into custody. However, it was only in December 2015, CBI booked Sooraj under abetment of suicide (section 306 of IPC). The Hero actor was later granted bail.

Well, this is not the only suicide case where Sooraj Pancholi's name came forward. Last year, his name flashed in Sushant Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's suicide case.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv