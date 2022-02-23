New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan starrer sports drama Jhund has been released by the makers on Wednesday. The three-minute trailer reveals how Big B as Vijay Barse wants to turn notorious kids into footballers. Big-B taking to social media shared the trailer and wrote, "Aa rahi hai Sheron ki toli. Jamke khelenge sab, chahe striker ho ya goalie!"

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a new poster of the film and wrote, "Aayi yeh toli hai, haath milake ek hi cheez boli hai. Aaj aayega trailer, bas rehna taiyaar aap!" Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Jhund also features Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles.

Watch trailer here:

The three-minute trailer gives a nostalgia of SRK in Chak De! India. Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay tries to get the teens out from a life of crime to one of the sports even as his visit to the slum ends up with him being offered ganja (marijuana) instead of footballers. The trailer then shows the roller coaster ride of Big-B in turning the Jhund into players and its conclusion.

Jhund is directed by veteran Marathi director Nagraj Manjule and is set to release on March 2 in theatres. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

The movie Jhund is based on the story of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of an NGO called Slum Soccers. This is a real-life story wherein, Vijay tries to better the lives of street children by giving them a concentrated purpose and inspiring them to better and play football.

The movie was announced in February 2019 and the makers of Jhund in the year 2020 had dropped a short teaser of the film which portrayed Big B as Vijay Barse, founder of the NGO Slum Soccer. In the teaser, Amitabh Bachchan had said, "Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye, team."

