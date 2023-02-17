'J-Hope In The Box' Review: A Celebration Of J-Hope's Unmatched Dedication And Ambition

J-Hope, a member of the popular Korean band BTS, made history in July 2022 by being the first member to release a full-length solo project. His album, "Jack in the Box," is extremely captivating and showcases his immense creativity. It enabled the rapper and dance leader of the most prominent pop band globally to reintroduce himself formally.

Following the album's release, j-hope drew considerable attention when he became the first South Korean musician to headline a significant music festival. His appearance at Lollapalooza resulted in the event being nicknamed "Hobipalooza," and over 100,000 fans crowded the lawn of Grant Park to witness the artist's performance. He played a selection of songs from "Jack in the Box," as well as a few tracks from his 2018 mixtape "Hope World," and some fan-favourite tracks from the BTS catalogue.

The performance was physically demanding, and visibly tiring. Now, the Army has the opportunity to observe the preparations that led to it. A new documentary that was made available on Disney+ on Friday, February 17, provides a glimpse into the lead-up to the headline performance, the making of the album, and footage from the listening party where j-hope presented the album to his friends, colleagues in the industry, and fellow BTS members.

Plot:

By now, it's widely known that BTS are conscientious artists who dedicate significant attention to the intricacies of their performances, speeches, and public appearances. However, "j-hope In The Box" takes us through a more in-depth look at the exhaustive efforts and late-night toiling than any other BTS-related material. The documentary rewinds more than 200 days before the festival set to provide insights into the lengthy studio sessions, dance rehearsals, stage design and preparation, and styling involved.

The director of the documentary is Park Jun-Soo, who has previously collaborated with BTS on other documentaries such as "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA" (also available on Disney+) and "Burn the Stage" and "Break the Silence." The documentary showcases j-hope in times of significant doubt, drained after extensive meetings with HYBE, the label and management company of BTS. He voices his concern by stating that perhaps, he have taken on more than he can handle.

What works for the documentary:

The most striking aspect of the documentary is j-hope's tireless work ethic as an artist. Although he is regarded as a meticulous and, at times, demanding dance leader in BTS, the documentary provides us with a behind-the-scenes look through extensive rehearsal footage. In many scenes, j-hope’s single determined gaze, as we observe him fretting over the minutiae of the stage details, was enough to send many people running for the exit!

The main message of the documentary can be summed up in one sentence that j-hope said in the beginning of the film, which is: "To be absolutely frank, there's no reason for me to push myself this hard…but I guess this is just who I am."

At the point when only 17 days were left for Lollapalooza, the documentary presents a scene of the listening room for Jack in the Box. Here, j-hope leaves no stone unturned in terms of the preparation, from food tasting himself to examining the arrangement of the DJ stand and photo booth, planning gifts for the guests, and outlining how he will greet each individual. It is these meticulous details that will reinforce the beliefs of existing fans and persuade new but inquisitive viewers that this level of dedication and attention to detail is what has propelled BTS to their current level of success.

The documentary successfully showcases the well-known team dynamic of BTS, which plays an important role in their success. The director and editors did an excellent job of balancing the portrayal of other group members with the focus on j-hope. He reveals that he always plays his music for Namjoon first, demonstrating the importance of the BTS team in his creative process. In addition, Suga makes an appearance while j-hope is organising the menu for the listening party.

Final verdict:

Whether you're a devoted fan of BTS or simply intrigued by the highly talked-about headliner of the last Lollapalooza, the documentary j-hope In The Box provides a valuable insight into the creative process of one of the most successful artists in the world.

What's even more remarkable is that even those who are unfamiliar with j-hope's or BTS's music will be able to relate to and find inspiration in the struggles of an artist depicted in the film.

Watch the trailer here: