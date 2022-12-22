Jhoome Jo Pathaan OUT: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Set The Internet On Fire With The Party Song Of The Year | Watch

The second song from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer ‘Pathaan’ has been released by Yash Raj Films today. The song titled ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ has been sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakkar and features King Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Watch ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song video here:

Billed as “a high-octane spy thriller”, ‘Pathaan’ will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a gap of 4 years. The superstar was last seen in a full-fledged role in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Talking about his role in ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan spoke in an Instagram live how the film fulfills his desire to do a full-fledged action thriller. He added that at the time of coming on board with the film, he wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking, but ‘Pathaan’ brought him back on sets.

“I wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking, which is most important for me, even more than the film itself. When we started shooting ‘Pathaan’, it was a lot of fun and action. It’s a kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I’ve always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff,” Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying during his live session.

Shah Rukh Khan added that in ‘Pathaan’, he will be performing all the action which he wanted to do during his twenties. "It’s a little late. At the age of 56, I’m trying to be macho and solid and trying to make it work, but I think Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of effort. I hope I will look like a good action hero," the superstar added.

“I love Raj and Rahul, there’s a big part of me in them. The bigger part is of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, but there’s a part of me also. They will always be special like all characters… I told one film critic once that each character has a little bit of Shah Rukh Khan in them. So Rahul has a bit of it, Raj has a bit of it and Pathaan has a lot of it because I feel like a Pathaan,” Shah Rukh Khan said during his Instagram live session.

'Pathaan', helmed by Siddharth Anand, will be released worldwide on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.