'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' BTS Video Features Shah Rukh Khan Feeling Shy To Showcase His Abs | WATCH

Pathaan is touted to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the industry. The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles, has so far raked in Rs 946 crores worldwide. The movie's songs have also garnered much attention for their choreography and the making process. On Wednesday, the makers shared the BTS video of the making of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, featuring SRK and Deepika.

The BTS video starts with SRK and Deepika practicing the steps choreographed by Bosco Martis. It was also revealed in the video that Shah Rukh was feeling shy to showcase his abs during the rehearsals. Shah Rukh claimed that he believed there was a "conspiracy" to get him to reveal his abs since he was insistent about remaining clothed.

Director Siddharth Anand said, "He is shy to a point that he does not want to open the button of his shirt, and having the body like that you have to like tear it and show that to the world... we had to coax him to do that." Shah Rukh then said, "pizza khila raha tha tu mujhe kal Siddharth." Soon after that, Bosco was seen requesting SRK to show his abs in the scene, to which he finally agreed.

Earlier, after the release of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, choreographer Bosco Martis took to his Instagram handle and revealed, "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page . Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir (red heart emoji).. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time . Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour (three red heart emojis) shining and looking super hot . My best wishes to my team."