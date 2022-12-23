'Jhoome Jo Pathaan': Bosco Martis On Criticizms Of SRK, Deepika Padukone's New Song; 'Everybody Has Their Own Opinions'

Soon after Pathaan's second song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' released, it received a lot of criticism on social media. The song failed to impress the audience with some criticizing its lackluster music and lyrics, while some trolling Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan for their performance.

Now, on Friday, the song's choreographer Bosco Martis has reacted to all the flak Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been receiving on the internet.

In an interview with the Times of India, the choreographer said that everybody has their own opinion and social media is here to voice their opinion. He said, "I believe everybody has their own opinions. Social media is here to voice their opinion and each one has their own opinion. So you must do what you have to do and they will do what they want to do."

Bosco further noted, "Right now we are in such a world where everybody has an opinion and probably we'll have to respect everybody's opinion and move on. As long as people are entertained, it really doesn't matter."

Recently, Bosco headed to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with SRK from Pathaan. The pic featured the actor in a black shirt and same-coloured pants and he could be seen showcasing his abs. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one. And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir.. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time."

"Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one. Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour. shining and looking super hot," wrote Bosco.