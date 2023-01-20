'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Arabic Version Out: Grini, Jamila Give Twist To Deepika Padukone, SRK's Energetic Dance Number

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Pathaan is all set for its release. Days ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers have shared the Arabic version of its song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and fans are already liking it. The song has been crooned by Grini and Jamila and Vishal-Sheykhar amped up the real version of the song.

The video was shot in picturesque European locations and includes a slew of outfit changes as well as a catchy Western tune. Jhoome Jo Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika dancing alongside a few background dancers. Deepika looks glam, while Shah Rukh is too hot to handle in the energetic dance number. Watch the song here:

Sharing the same, YRF wrote on Twitter, "Groove to the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Arabic version NOW! https://youtu.be/bODY50rqPZg Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Recently, when the song's Hindi version was released, director Siddharth Anand said, "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.